Williams Sonoma

Harry Potter Mini House Cakes

$69.95

Buy Now Review It

At Williams Sonoma

Enchant dessert lovers with mini cakes that pay tribute to the four famous houses of HOGWARTS™ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Handcrafted using the finest ingredients and a dash of sweet magic, these creative confections are made for us by the brilliant bakers at Florida's We Take the Cake. Our quartet includes single-serving cakes in four fabulous flavors, each decorated with colorful sugar-paper artwork showcasing the crest of a different HOGWARTS house. Red Velvet Cake: Gorgeous ruby-red cake enriched with premium cocoa, slathered with handmade vanilla cream cheese frosting. Chocolate Cake: Decadent layers of rich chocolate cake, generously cloaked with a chocolate cream cheese frosting. Coconut: Irresistibly rich, dense coconut cake layered with luscious coconut custard filling and topped with vanilla cream cheese frosting. Golden Butter: Light, fluffy layers of buttery vanilla cake with lots of velvety vanilla cream cheese frosting. Four mini cakes, one of each flavor. 3" diam., 1" high each (1 lb. total). Shipped frozen. Made in USA. HARRY POTTER™ characters, names and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s17).