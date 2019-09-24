Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Food & Drinks
Williams Sonoma
Harry Potter Mini House Cakes
$69.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Williams Sonoma
Enchant dessert lovers with mini cakes that pay tribute to the four famous houses of HOGWARTS™ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Handcrafted using the finest ingredients and a dash of sweet magic, these creative confections are made for us by the brilliant bakers at Florida's We Take the Cake. Our quartet includes single-serving cakes in four fabulous flavors, each decorated with colorful sugar-paper artwork showcasing the crest of a different HOGWARTS house. Red Velvet Cake: Gorgeous ruby-red cake enriched with premium cocoa, slathered with handmade vanilla cream cheese frosting. Chocolate Cake: Decadent layers of rich chocolate cake, generously cloaked with a chocolate cream cheese frosting. Coconut: Irresistibly rich, dense coconut cake layered with luscious coconut custard filling and topped with vanilla cream cheese frosting. Golden Butter: Light, fluffy layers of buttery vanilla cake with lots of velvety vanilla cream cheese frosting. Four mini cakes, one of each flavor. 3" diam., 1" high each (1 lb. total). Shipped frozen. Made in USA. HARRY POTTER™ characters, names and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s17).
Featured in 1 story
Williams Sonoma Expands Harry Potter Collection
by
Olivia Harrison
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Salty Road
Bergamot Salt Water Taffy
$7.25
from
BKLYN Larder
BUY
DETAILS
Sugarfina
But First, Cocktails 8pc Candy Bento Box
$65.00
from
Sugarfina
BUY
Steve's GF Flour Blend
Steve's Gf Flour Blend
$17.00
from
Gluten Free Supermarket
BUY
früute
Thinking Of U Cookie Basket
$49.00
from
früute
BUY
More from Williams Sonoma
DETAILS
Williams Sonoma
Marbleized Ceramic Vessel
$295.00
from
Williams Sonoma
BUY
DETAILS
Williams Sonoma
Rosebud Silicone Ice Molds, Set Of 2
$19.95
from
Williams Sonoma
BUY
DETAILS
Williams Sonoma
Wine Glass Dual Tip Markers, Set Of 2
C$14.95
from
Williams Sonoma
BUY
DETAILS
Williams Sonoma
Wine Glass Dual Tip Markers
$9.95
from
Williams Sonoma
BUY
More from Food & Drinks
DETAILS
Seapoint Farms
Seapoint Farms Sea Salt Dry Roasted Edamame
$10.79
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
K9 Advantix
Ii Flea, Tick & Mosquito Prevention (2-pack)
$39.99
$28.99
from
Chewy
BUY
DETAILS
Rachael Ray Nutrish
Zero Grain Natural Dry Dog Food Turkey & Potato Recipe
$11.99
$8.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Alfred Tea Room
Ceremonial Matcha Gift Set
$84.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Food & Drinks
Food Trends
24 Spiked Seltzer Brands To Sip On This Summer
Hard seltzer isn't exactly a new concept. We first started seeing cans of spiked bubbly water in summer 2016. Since then, however, the drink trend has
by
Olivia Harrison
Food News
Krispy Kreme Brings Back A Pumpkin Spice Favorite & Introduces A<...
While fall is technically still a couple of weeks away, that hasn’t stopped every food, beauty, and wellness brand from overwhelming us with their
by
Michelle Santiago...
Food & Drinks
Nick Jonas Launched His Own Tequila. It’s Sustainable & Just As F...
Nick Jonas has had a lot of major celebrity milestones this year. He broke the internet with his wedding to Priyanka Chopra, he and his brothers reunited
by
Sarah Midkiff
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted