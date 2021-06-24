Refinery29

Harper Stripe Comforter & Sham Set

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Number of Pieces: 2 Includes: Comforter, 1 Sham Included in Twin/Twin XL Set Piece 1: Comforter: 66 Inches (L) x 94 Inches (W), Quantity 1 Piece 2: Pillow Sham: 26 Inches (L) x 20 Inches (W), Quantity 1 Closure Type: Pillow Sham: 4" Inner Envelope Fill Material: 100% Polyester Textile Material: 100% Polyester Style: Comforter Bedding Sets Backing Material: 100% Polyester Textile construction: Woven Thread Count: Not Applicable Fabric Weight Type: Year Round Fabric Construction Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 82039220 UPC: 735732638374 Item Number (DPCI): 060-13-5270 Origin: Imported Description Give your bedroom décor an effortlessly cool update with the Refinery29 Harper Brushstroke Stripe Comforter Set. Available in your choice of three color combinations, this printed comforter set is decked out in perfectly imperfect horizontal brushstrokes for a fresh take on classic stripes. This 2 or 3-piece bedding set includes a comforter and coordinating pillow shams (one sham in the Twin set) to complete the look. Made of 100% microfiber fabric, the comforter and shams are all super-soft, lightweight for year-round coziness, durable, and machine washable for quick and easy care. You can keep the set looking and feeling fresh by machine washing it in cold water and drying on low setting.