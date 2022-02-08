Wild One

Harness Walk Kit

$114.00 $98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wild One

Materials Leash: Flex poly coated webbing strap, zinc alloy snap hooks and buckle, coated carbon steel D-rings. Poop Bag Carrier: Soft touch plastic, elastic band with iron clasp. Harness: Soft stretch poly base, woven webbing straps, coated carbon steel D-rings. Specs Standard Leash: Regular attachment measures 5.5 feet. Short leash adjustment measures 3.25 feet. Strap width - 3/4" Weight - 0.5 lbs Small Leash: Regular attachment measures 4.25 feet. Short leash adjustment measures 3 feet. Strap width - 1/2" Weight - 0.2 lbs Harness: Measurements are provided in the sizing guide above. Poop Bag Carrier: Diameter: 1.75", Height: 3.5in