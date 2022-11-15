Madewell

Made of a drapey TENCEL™ lyocell and linen blend, these straight-leg pants have sailor-inspired button tabs at the waist. A cool pick for your back-in-the-office needs. 12 3/4" rise, 23" leg opening, 30" inseam. 48% TENCEL™ lyocell/33% cotton/19% linen. Do Well: TENCEL™ lyocell fibers are derived from sustainable wood sources in a closed-loop process. Machine wash. Import. NG521