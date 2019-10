CB2

Harlow Mink Velvet Chair

$259.00 $199.00

Buy Now Review It

At CB2

Head of the table. As unique as a boutique find, striking black seat stretches high and mighty. Wrapped in lush mink velvet, position two as head chairs for double the dramatic effect. Learn more about Jannis Ellenberger on our blog. Harlow Mink Velvet Chair is a CB2 exclusive.