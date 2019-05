Urban Outfitters

Harlow Faux Leather O-ring Ankle Boot

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Sleek, refined and so luxe in these polished faux leather ankle boots, available exclusively at UO. Cut above ankle in a minimalist silhouette featuring an interchangeable o-ring back zipper construction with a pieced overlay at rounded toe. Set on a covered block heel with a rubber sole.