Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
JW PEI
Harlee Shoulder Bag
$89.00
Buy Now
Review It
At JW PEI
Need a few alternatives?
Massimo Dutti
Long Nappa Leather Bag
BUY
$449.00
Massimo Dutti
Kimchi Blue
Bow Suede Hobo Bag
BUY
$89.00
Urban Outfitters
FP Collection
Slouchy Carryall
BUY
$78.00
Free People
Madewell
The Essential Curve Shoulder Bag
BUY
$198.00
Madewell
More from JW PEI
JW PEI
Flavia Ballerina Sneakers
BUY
£100.00
JW PEI
JW PEI
Flavia Ballerina Sneakers
BUY
$99.00
JW PEI
JW PEI
Joy Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
$74.99
$109.00
Nordstrom
JW PEI
Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag
BUY
£52.00
£71.00
JW PEI
More from Shoulder Bags
Massimo Dutti
Long Nappa Leather Bag
BUY
$449.00
Massimo Dutti
Kimchi Blue
Bow Suede Hobo Bag
BUY
$89.00
Urban Outfitters
FP Collection
Slouchy Carryall
BUY
$78.00
Free People
Madewell
The Essential Curve Shoulder Bag
BUY
$198.00
Madewell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted