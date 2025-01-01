So my grandmother told me about this product when I was young... 20 years ago or so. I now have an addiction to it I think. I have it next to my bed... on the coffee table... desk at work. I use it all the time! THIS STUFF WORKS! It works really well too. My nails grow really long in a few weeks and I get to decide when to cut them off. Women ask me about them all the time... How do you get such white nail tips? Well it's because of this. Natural French tips.