Bolé Road Textiles

Harar Wall Hanging

$255.00

At Bolé Road Textiles

This modern multi-functional textile takes a cue from the colorful streets of Harar—a captivating city showcasing fortress-like architecture and fluid colors. Its varied patterns captures structured grid motifs, contrasting stripes, and a rich palette. Use it to brighten a wall as a tapestry or drape over a bed for an elevated pop of color.