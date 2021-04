LovelyEarthlings

Happy Mother’s Day Cards (set Of 5)

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Happy Mother's Day cards for every lovely mom on earth! A lovely set of 5 cards. Blank Card Inside. (A7) 5x7 inches Satisfyingly heavy paper with a smooth, satin finish. The insides are unlaminated, to make them easier to write on. Includes a white envelope. Rate this description Did you find the above description useful? Let Etsy know.