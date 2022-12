David's Cookies

Happy Holiday Assorted Cookies Tin

$32.95

Buy Now Review It

At David's Cookies

Seasonal delights for cold winter nights! Our festive Happy Holiday tin comes in an assortment of our delicious fresh-baked cookies - Peanut Butter with Peanut Butter Chips, Chocolate Chunk, Double Chocolate Chunk, and Oatmeal Raisin.