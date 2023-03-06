Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Clinique
Happy Eau De Parfum Spray
$51.00
$25.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta
Need a few alternatives?
Thin Wild Mercury
Laurel Canyon, 1966
BUY
£135.43
Thin Wild Mercury
Chanel
Paris Riviera Les Eaux De Chanel Eau De Toilette
BUY
£77.00
Chanel
YSL
Libre Eau De Parfum
BUY
$192.00
YSL
Phlur
Tangerine Boy Eau De Parfum
BUY
$96.00
Sephora
More from Clinique
Clinique
Pop Plush Creamy Lip Gloss In Black Honey
BUY
$21.00
Clinique
Clinique
Skin School Supplies: Cleanser Refresher Course Set - D
BUY
$18.00
Ulta Beauty
Clinique
Clinique Moisture Surge Face Spray
BUY
$47.00
Mecca
Clinique
Almost Lipstick Black Honey
BUY
$41.00
Adore Beauty
More from Fragrance
Lancôme
La Vie Est Belle Eau De Parfum
BUY
$42.50
$85.00
Ulta
Byredo
Gypsy Water Eau De Parfum
BUY
£130.00
Cult Beauty
KAYZON
Mini Perfume Refillable Atomizer Container
BUY
$5.99
$8.99
Amazon
Tory Burch
Essence Of Dreams Electric Sky Eau De Parfum
BUY
$90.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted