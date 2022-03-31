United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Sklum
Hanging Garden Hammock Umer
£14.95£10.95
At Sklum
With our Hanging Garden Hammock Umer you will feel that you are in paradise without leaving your own home. You can relax in your garden or terrace with a good book or a refreshing drink, enjoy a well-deserved nap enjoying a gentle swing, or simply disconnect after a long day and enjoy the good weather. Umer is a hanging hammock woven in cotton rope forming a network that you can place on the porch or between two large trees in your garden, always bearing in mind that it supports a maximum weight of 100 kg. Bring a touch of tradition and boho chic style to your home and leave your guests speechless.