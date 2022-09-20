Ceremonia

Handwoven Hanging Jonote Basket Trio Macetero – Media Luna

$75.00

Each individual fiber is carefully woven and assembled by hand to create these stunning three-tiered baskets. Its rustic versatile design can be used to hold fruits in a kitchen, to store toiletries or hand towels in a bathroom, or to hold small items and other supplies in a home office or entryway. Our handwoven baskets are made using Jonote which is a native tree to the mountainous region in Puebla. They're traditionally used to hold fruits, vegetables, herbs, and other kitchen essentials. Many of the artisan families we work with harvest their own fibers which takes days to gather, dry, and prepare; a lot of time and care is placed into making these beautiful hanging baskets. Specifications: materials used: jonote tree fiber + bark approx. baskets: 6”, 8”, 10”; 36” length ready to hang due to handmade nature of item, slight variations may be present