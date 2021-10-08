Madame Stoltz

Handwoven Cotton Rug Madam Stoltz

£101.99

Buy Now Review It

At Trouva

Very beautiful hand-woven cotton runner, use it as a rug or canvas to hang on a wall, this pretty runner will bring some warm color to your interior. In a fair trade approach, Madam Stoltz collections are made in India from artisans. Read more BrandMadam Stoltz Danish brand Madam Stoltz are famous for their bohemian take on Scandinavian design, using rich colours, fabrics and textures to create their signature range of interior products. From lighting to storage solutions to soft furnishings, Madam Stoltz design statement pieces to refresh your home.