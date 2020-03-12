Novum Crafts

Handmade Wicker Woven Purse

$29.95

Buy Now Review It

HANDMADE IN BALI --- Our rattan bags are anything but mass-produced. Every bag we sell is handmade by talented artisans in Bali - where this style of handbags originated. By purchasing from us, you’re supporting the artists and keeping the traditional Indonesian craft alive. PREMIUM QUALITY --- We use genuine leather and natural grasses in our rattan bags, so you can have a well made, designer quality rattan purse at a fraction of the price. Our designs are functional, on trend, and beloved by social media stars and celebs. ONE OF A KIND --- As they are completely handmade, each rattan bag will be slightly different. We love the natural variations in rattan and ata grass, and the surprise colors and patterns inside. The lining fabric is unique on every bag, and may be different than the color shown. MONEY BACK GUARANTEE --- We strive to make your shopping experience enjoyable and stress free. If for any reason, you are unhappy with your purchase, return it for a full refund. No questions asked. FREE GIFT --- We’re giving away a FREE feather headband with every rattan bag order (while supplies last). Get yours today and complete your boho look.