VeetragLinen

Handmade Stonewashed Indigo Patchwork Linen Kantha Quilt

$225.00 $180.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

A patchwork pure linen throw in indigo, which is sure to blend any style of bedroom decor. It is made out of 100% pure linen cut pieces and exhibits kantha hand embroidery. It is reversible; feels great against the skin. It owes its uniqueness to its intricate patchwork, an amalgamation of contemporary and eclectic design. It is thoroughly checked and washed before it leaves our warehouse, but it may have some imperfections owing to the fact that it is made of vintage linen pieces. It is machine washable. This can be uses as:- Picnic throw, Bedspread, Coverlet, Play mat, Beach Blanket, Wall decor, Wall hanging, Couch throw Size: 90 in x 108 in (228 cm x 274 cm) Fabric: 100% Pure Linen Weight: 2 - 3 kg Please leave us a note with your phone number for shipping documents so that the courier could find you, whenever your order reaches your address. Rate this description Did you find the above description useful? Let Etsy know.