Handmade Sashiko Embroidery Tea Mat

Beautiful Handmade Japanese Sashiko Embroidery Tea mat for Kitchen Decor This beautiful Sashiko mat is mindfully made by me, stich by stich using Sashiko thread and Linen Fabric. This can be used as a tea mat, placemat for tea and snack or wall art..be creative :) - Sashiko Stitch - Size: approximately 11.5" X 8.5" - Color: Beige and Navy - Material: Linen (Fabric), Cotton(Thread) - Made by Me If you like to order more than 1, please contact me for the shipping date. -This is a handmade item, each item has its own unique beauty. -Please hand wash separately. No tumble Dry. -The actual color may be slightly different depends on your monitor's brightness setting. -Small accessories shown on the photos not included. Please feel free to ask if you have questions, thank you for visiting!