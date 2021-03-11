jewellerybyiz

Handmade Resin Ring

£3.00 £2.70

Buy Now Review It

At Depop

Handmade resin rings, can be done in any colour and any size, This ring is in a neon orange glitter🧡🍊 Other neon glitter colours available are; orange, pink, blue, green and yellow🌈 Sizes Available: Diameter- 17mm, 18mm, 19mm, 20mm, 21mm, 22mm Available in two thicknesses, medium and thick The colour can be customised if you would love something unique and one of a kind, just pop me a message!! All handmade items come packed in an organza bag and bubbles wrapped for safety. Price includes materials and time to make, shipping is £2 but free for bundles🍑 Can do international shipping if required🌺 Price: £3 or two for £5