ArtGalleryZen

Handmade Hollow Glitter Star Sequins Sleeveless Tank Top

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Description: Handmade Hollow Glitter Star Sequins Sleeveless Tank Top Product Details: MATERIAL: Made of High-quality Alloy, Silver Plated Sequins, 100% Brand New and High Quality SPECIAL DESIGN: Unique structure, a popular item you worth to get to make you more attractive and fashionable FASHIONAL STYLES: More stylish, popular and beautiful rave outfit sequins tank top ADJUSTABLE LENGTH: Fully adjustable, easy to wear and no requirement of the body size Specification: Size: One general size adjustable perfectly for S - M, details as per size chart picture Weight: 7.9 oz/pcs Color: Silver This star sequins sleeveless tank top is perfect for any formal occasion, such as wedding, engagement, anniversary, birthday, party, fashion show and so on. Perfect gift for yourself, loved one, friends, mom, daughter and suitable for Valentine's Day Gift, Christmas Gift, Birthday Gift, Anniversary Gift, or Bridesmaid Present. It will be a good accessory to wear Elegantly and Beautifully. Any type of art can be kept alive only when it can breathe on its own! Happy Shopping :-)