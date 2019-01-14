- Beautiful coral-pink handmade sweater
- Chunky cable knit
- Very warm
- Excellent condition
Material - Acrylic wool
Fits best - Small to Large, depending on desired look
Bust - 42"
Length - 24"
Sleeves - 19"
♥ 15% off all orders over $65 USD ♥ Use coupon code LOVER15 at checkout ♥
For reference, items are shown on a 5' 6" (168cm) figure (generally wears a US XS to Small)
Shipping - I strive to ship orders ASAP, but sometimes it can take up to 5 business days for items to be dispatched. Please read over the FAQ section at the bottom of this page for detailed shipping info
Please note that all sales are final. This also means no returns, exchanges or store credit for items that may not fit. Purchasing is accepting these terms
Love Signs is social ♥ Instagram @_lovesigns_