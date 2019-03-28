Drew Barrymore Flower Home

Hand Woven Macrame 3 Piece Basket Set

The Hand Woven Macrame 3 Piece Basket Set Natural by Drew Barrymore Flower Home offers a boho-eclectic look and soft feel. Handwoven with beautiful detail, these boho baskets use an intricate tasseled macrame design. Several rows of extensive fringe, knotting, loops, and tassels create this stunning storage tote. Its organic look is elevated by its natural, cream-colored hues. These totes make a stylish spot to stow books, throw blankets, and magazines or to display plants in an unexpected way. This set comes with three baskets in assorted sizes to fill many needs around your household. Each has an exterior of handwoven macrame in 100% cotton with an EVA sheet lining on the interior. Sturdy carry handles allow for easy transport, and they can be easily folded down for convenient storage. To keep them looking new, simply spot clean when needed. Dimensions- Small basket- 12 diam. x 12H in., Medium basket- 14 diam. x 14H in., Large basket- 16 diam. x 16H in. About Drew Barrymore Flower HomeDrew Barrymore Flower Home makes it easy and affordable for everyone to let their unique personal style come alive wherever they may live. Vibrant, inviting, and full of life, the collection itself has a get-along philosophy, allowing things to come together in a curated way. Guided by inspiration from Drew’s travels as well as familiar places she keeps near to her heart, each piece is a reflection of her direction and taste crafted with attention to detail. The result is a refreshing and unexpected mix full of bold prints, feminine patterns, fresh color ways, and functional silhouettes.