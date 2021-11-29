Arket

Hand Wash Refill 1000 Ml

£25.00

At Arket

A long-awaited refill of ARKET liquid hand wash, made in Sweden with ingredients inspired by the Nordic flora. With this you can easily refill your pump bottle at home. The soap foams into a fine lather that gently cleans the skin and leaves it feeling soft and moisturised. The oakmoss scent is deep and earthy with fresh spicy tones, reminiscent of bark and green foliage. 1000 ml. Formulated with cloudberry extract Nordic sugar beets have hydrating properties Birch sugar helps to moisturise the skin Oakmoss is one of a series of scent concepts created by ARKET, interpreting a single natural ingredient. It belongs to the woods family in traditional perfumery