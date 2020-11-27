public goods

Hand Sanitizer

Our hand sanitizer keeps you clean and refreshed on the go. The powerful antiseptic properties of ethyl alcohol and glycerin kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria naturally. We don't use harsh chemicals like triclosan and benzalkonium chloride. Our clear, lightly scented hand sanitizer gel goes on smooth and contains skin-loving aloe vera to moisturize and soften hands. Perfect for travel both near and far, the tiny bottle is designed to help you stay prepared for life's little messes while still looking sharp in your jacket pocket, backpack or tote.