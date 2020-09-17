Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Aveda
Hand Relief™ Night Renewal Serum
$37.00
$29.60
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
More from Aveda
Aveda
Be Curly Style-prep
£23.00
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Aveda
Comforting Tea Bags
$20.00
from
Aveda
BUY
Aveda
Aveda Smooth Infusion Shampoo 50ml
£9.00
£8.10
from
FeelUnique
BUY
Aveda
Aveda Stress-fix™ Soaking Salts
$42.00
from
Aveda
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted