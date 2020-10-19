Stones and Studs

Hand-dyed Face Mask

$14.95 $9.95

This tie dye breathable 100% cotton mask is comfortable and stylish. MADE IN THE USA our masks are hand dyed, cut and sewn right here in the United States. This mask can be a fun accessory for your casual work outfit or even just provide some bright fun for your trips to the grocery store! The tie dye look provides interest and fashion while you are out being safe. Our masks are a washable, reusable and breathable cloth material to filer air and is anti-dust. One size fits most.