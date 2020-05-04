Glossier

__What it is:__Supercharged moisture in a palm-sized pod with sleek curves and 360º squeeze.__Why it’s special:__- Fast-absorbing, nutrient-rich moisturizers (like Meadowfoam Seed Oil and Coconut Fruit Extract) nourish without a greasy feel- Uses a “Second Skin” Matrix to hold moisture in and keep skin-stressors out- An ergonomic pack designed for on-the-go application, with a click-to-close cap to secure against spills in the bottom of your bag (or anywhere else)- A Glossier You scent reimagined for the hands—it wears closer, with an emphasis on the fresh, clean notes