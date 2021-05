Madewell

Hammered Ear Crawlers

$7.97 $20.00

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details Made of hammered goldtone plate, these simple crawlers climb up your lobes for an instant ear party (and the extra-long post brilliantly keeps them in place). - 3/8" drop - Wire closure - Goldtone plate/cubic zirconia - Imported