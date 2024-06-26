Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Zara
Halter Swimsuit
$49.90
$35.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Metal Piece Asymmetric Swimsuit
BUY
$35.99
$49.90
Zara
Madewell x Lisa Says Gah!
Square-neck One-piece Swimsuit
BUY
$98.00
Madewell
Madewell x Lisa Says Gah!
Scoop-neck One-piece Swimsuit
BUY
$98.00
Madewell
Kitty and Vibe
Shelf Bra One Piece
BUY
$128.00
Kitty and Vibe
More from Zara
Zara
Wrinkled Effect Printed Bandana
BUY
$15.99
$27.90
Zara
Zara
Leather Belt
BUY
$29.99
$45.90
Zara
Zara
Semi-circular Earrings
BUY
$15.99
$27.90
Zara
Zara
Patchwork Denim Bucket Hat
BUY
$15.99
$29.90
Zara
More from Swimwear
Zara
Bikini Bottom
BUY
$19.99
$29.90
Zara
Zara
Metal Piece Asymmetric Swimsuit
BUY
$35.99
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Tied Bandeau Bikini Top
BUY
$19.99
$35.90
Zara
Zara
Halter Swimsuit
BUY
$35.99
$49.90
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted