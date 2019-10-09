Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
B Purb
Halo Sunburst Crown
$39.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Halo Crown with Star Sunburst Crown Bridal Crown Met Gala Crown Zip Tie Headband
Need a few alternatives?
Boohoo
Bat Headpiece
$10.00
$5.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
Boohoo
Halloween Diamante Hair Slide
$10.00
$5.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
Nasty Gal
Cat Headband
$6.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Lelet NY
14k Gold-plated Barrette
$130.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
More from B Purb
More from Hair Accessories
Boohoo
Bat Headpiece
$10.00
$5.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
Boohoo
Halloween Diamante Hair Slide
$10.00
$5.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
Nasty Gal
Cat Headband
$6.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Lelet NY
14k Gold-plated Barrette
$130.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted