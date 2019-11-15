Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweatshirts
Gil Rodriguez
Half Zip Pullover Sweatshirt
$115.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SSENSE
Long sleeve paneled cotton fleece sweatshirt in black. Stand collar. Half-zip closure at front. Drawstring at hem. Elasticized cuffs. Gold-tone hardware.
Need a few alternatives?
Patagonia
Organic Cotton Quilt Snap-t Pullover Sweatshirt
$149.00
$119.96
from
Backcountry
BUY
promoted
Stussy
Stussy Floral Fleece Jacke
€140.00
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
promoted
Patagonia
Patagonia Retro Pile Jacket
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Donni
Rugby Half Zip Pullover
$234.00
from
Verishop
BUY
More from Gil Rodriguez
Gil Rodriguez
Half Zip Pullover Sweatshirt
$115.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Gil Rodriguez
El Tigre Long Sleeve Bodysuit
$85.00
from
Gil Rodriguez
BUY
Gil Rodriguez
Bellevue Tee
$48.00
from
Gil Rodriguez
BUY
More from Sweatshirts
H&M
Hooded Sweatshirt
$17.99
$14.39
from
H&M
BUY
Patagonia
Organic Cotton Quilt Snap-t Pullover Sweatshirt
$149.00
$119.96
from
Backcountry
BUY
promoted
Stussy
Stussy Floral Fleece Jacke
€140.00
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
promoted
Patagonia
Patagonia Retro Pile Jacket
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted