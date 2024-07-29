Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
By Anthropologie
Half-moon Pearl Drop Earrings
$48.00
$34.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
More from By Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Long-sleeve Embroidered Linen Tie-front Top
BUY
£75.00
£125.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Half-moon Pearl Drop Earrings
BUY
$34.95
$48.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Strapless Ruffled Bandeau Top
BUY
$19.95
$34.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
The Gabbie Strapless Ruched Tube Dress
BUY
$88.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted