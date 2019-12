Fenty

Half-glazed Hoops

£320.00

Buy Now Review It

At Fenty

Hoop earrings encrusted with crystal embellishments Gold-tone hoops embellished with Swarovski® crystals Encrusted with a row of square crystals For pierced ears Monogram on the back FENTY-engraved ball clasp Galvanized brass and Swarovski® crystals Made in Italy