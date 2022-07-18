Bumble and bumble

Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Set ($66 Value)

$35.00

At Nordstrom

Details & Care What it is: A set of three popular Hairdresser's products designed to protect and nourish hair. Set includes: - Travel-size Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Mask (2 oz.): a weekly mask to help reduce frizz and nourish hair so it's moisturized for up to 72 hours, with strands that are soft, smooth and shiny. - Full- and travel-size Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer Spray (8.5 oz. full size; 2 oz. travel size): a sublime leave-in prestyler that protects and conditions dry, coarse or brittle hair and makes styling a breeze. How to use: After shampooing, swap your conditioner once weekly with Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Mask. Leave in for 35 minutes, then rinse. Apply the Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer Spray to damp hair and comb through. USD $66 Value Made in the USA Item #7149431