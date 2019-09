Design By Hummingbird

Hairbands Padded Velvet Headband

£45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges

The 90s just called to let you know that Hairbands are going to be making their way back into your accessory drawer this season. This head piece is made from super-soft velvet which is padded for a bold, chunky finish. Dress it up and accompany with drop earrings and bold lipstick for afternoon tea in Kensington.