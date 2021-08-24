gallinée

Hair & Scalp Care Mask

SOOTHING - Our unique scalp and hair treatment mask has everything that you need to nourish and purify your hair in just one step. It is sulfate-free and dermatologically tested, so it suits all scalp types, even oily ones WASH LESS - This mask contains prebiotics in the form of ultra-gentle fibres and sugars that feed your scalp’s microbiome. Without sulfates it is better for sebum regulation, so you experience less itchiness and dandruff, and you won't have to wash as often 97% NATURAL ORIGIN - Nutritious fermented rice water promotes healthy, shiny, and glossy hair while the Mafura oil soothes the scalp and deeply moisturises. Panthenol helps prevent hair damage by making it stronger without greasing or weighing it down LACTIC ACID - The gentlest of AHAs (alpha hydroxy acid) has hydrating and softening properties, and doesn't disrupt your optimal pH level. Gallinée uses a slow release form to suit even sensitive skin ACTIVE INGREDIENTS – Does not contain sulphates, soap, colourants, parabens, mineral oils, or silicones, microbeads, phenoxyethanol, or methylisothiazolinone. With recyclable packaging, our products not only care for the planet of you, but our planet too Gallinée Care mask – Natural Nourishing Prebiotic Hair Treatment with Lactic Acid, 150ml What makes it unique? With fermented rice water, prebiotics and postbiotics Calms dry, itchy and sensitive scalps Reduces sebum production 97% natural origin ingredients Features The scalp’s microbiome plays a crucial role in the regulation of sebum when unbalanced it can lead to itchiness, dandruff and even hair loss. So, it makes sense to take care of it. Leaving hair looking healthier for longer, this creamy mask melts into hair fibres, smoothing them away without weighing it down. Enriched with fermented rice water and our pre and postbiotic complex to support your scalp's microbiome. Sulfate-free and dermatologically tested. Suits all scalp types, even oily ones. Key Ingredients Lactic acid: The gentlest of AHA. The lactic acid helps the skin to stay at its optimal pH level and has hydrating and softening properties. Gallinée uses a slow-release form to suit even sensitive skin. Prebiotics: A mix of ultra-gentle fibres and sugars that feed your skin’s good microbiome and help support the skin’s barrier, with action against bad ones Fermented rice water: Rice water has been traditionally used as facial and hair wash for centuries by Asian women to improve skin complexion and hair condition. Nutritious rice water is a favourable ingredient known to keep healthy and shiny hair. Mafura oil: Known for its soothing properties, this oil is claimed to help moisturize deeply. Its revitalizing properties are very interesting for protective products. Panthenol: Also called provitamin B5, panthenol soothes delicate scalps and helps thicken hair. It is also known to prevent hair damage, make it easier to comb without greasing or weighing it down.