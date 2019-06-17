Search
Ouai

Hair & Body Shine Mist

$32.00
At Barneys New York
Ouai Haircare's Hair and Body Shine Mist provides light-reflecting silky shine to hair and body. Formulated with diamond powder, this weightless finishing mist creates a head-to-toe glow.
