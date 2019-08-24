A lightweight finishing mist that helps provide silky, shiny hair, and glowy skin.Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, Curly, and CoilyHair Texture: Fine, Medium, and ThickHair Concerns: Dryness, Frizz, and ShineFormulation: SprayHighlighted Ingredients:- Diamond Powder: Shine properties that brighten dull skin and hair through reflection of light.- Amaranth Oil: Nutrient rich oil that conditions skin and hair.- Squalene: Provides hydration and moisture for a healthy shine. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, phthalates. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: This Hair & Body Shine Mist brightens, conditions, and hydrates dull skin and hair. The fragrance is Melrose Placea velvety rich rose fragrance with hints of bergamot, lychee, cedarwood, and white musk.