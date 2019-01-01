Moroccanoil

WHAT IT IS. . Make sure all your beauty bases are covered with the Hair & Body Mini Set from Moroccanoil. This travel-friendly kit features Hand Cream for instant hydration, Mending Infusion for brittle ends, Protect & Prevent Spray for vibrant color and Moroccanoil Treatment for a perfect styling foundation. Imported and made in USA.HOW TO USE IT Protect and Prevent Spray: Mist evenly throughout mid-lengths and ends. Comb to distribute. Style as usual. Mending Infusion: Apply a dime-sized amount between palms and work through dry hair, focusing on the ends after styling. Hand Cream: Massage into clean hands and nails throughout the day as needed. MOT: Apply a small amount to clean, towel-dried hair, from mid-length to ends. Blow-dry or let dry naturally. Apply on dry hair to tame flyaways, condition split ends and smooth hair. INCLUDESProtect and Prevent: 0.68 oz. Mending Infusion: 0.68 oz. Hand Cream: 0.68 oz. MOT: 0.34 oz.