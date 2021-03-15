Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Pantene
Hair Biology De-frizz & Illuminate Conditioner
£5.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Hair Biology De-frizz & Illuminate Conditioner
Need a few alternatives?
Joico
Après-shampoing Volumisant Joifull
BUY
€14.95
Fragrance Direct
Innersense
Color Radiance Daily Conditioner
BUY
€32.00
Cult Beauty
Lush
Avocado Co-wash
BUY
£10.00
Lush
L'Oréal Professionnel
Série Expert Pro Longer Lengths Renewing Conditioner
BUY
£11.91
£14.95
FeelUnique
More from Pantene
Pantene
Repair & Protect Hair Oil With Vitamin E
BUY
£3.49
£6.99
Boots
Pantene
Hair Biology Mask De-frizz & Illuminate
BUY
£3.49
£6.99
Boots
Pantene
Body & Strength Silicone Free Hair Mask
BUY
£4.99
Superdrug
Pantene
Lift & Volume Sulphate Free Shampoo
BUY
£4.99
Superdrug
More from Hair Care
Carol's Daughter
Goddess Strength Divine Strength Leave-in Cream
BUY
C$20.26
C$22.50
House of Beauty
Kristin Ess
Anytime Anywhere Recovery Balm
BUY
C$17.99
well.ca
Bed Head
Hair Stick
BUY
C$12.99
C$19.04
Amazon
R+Co
Spiritualized Travel Dry Shampoo Mist
BUY
C$35.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted