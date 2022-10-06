FP Beach

Hailee Sweater Set

Style No. 54294558; Color Code: 004 Just as chic as it is comfy, this effortless set from our FP Beach collection is the perfect all-around relaxed look. Fit: Slouchy, relaxed fit with wide-leg pants Features: Top: Scoop henley neckline, contrast button detailing, dropped raglan sleeves; Pants: Elastic waistband, high-rise design, pull-on style Why We <3 It: Perfect in a so soft waffle-knit fabrication, this fan-favorite set is a cozy instant outfit.