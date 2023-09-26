Michael Kors

Gürteltasche

€294.95

Buy Now Review It

At Zalando

Outer material: Leather Fastening: Zip Pattern: Plain Article number: 1MI51H062-B11 Improved production Outer material: 100% Leather approved by the Leather Working Group How we know: the brand declared use of leather approved by the Leather Working Group (LWG) All of the leather in this item meets the Leather Working Group (LWG) protocol. Manufacturers producing this leather are audited against chemical, environmental, waste management and traceability standards. Want to know more? Check out our sustainability page Explore all approved standards and certifications, and learn about our commitment to do more. Learn more MICHAEL Michael Kors