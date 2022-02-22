FP Beach

Guess Who’s Back Mini

$50.00 $29.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 65220568; Color Code: 238 Your newest wear-everywhere mini dress from our FP Beach collection, featured in a slim turtleneck silhouette and rib knit with statement open back for the perfect finishing touch. FP Beach Effortless seaside designs for a laidback, throw-on-and-go approach to dressing. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Made in the USA Measurements for size small Sleeve length: 24.75 in Bust: 29 in Length: 30.25 in