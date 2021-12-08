Gucci

Gucci G-timeless Quartz Silver Dial Two-tone Ladies Watch Ya126596

$886.34

Silver (Golden Feline Head) dial enhanced by gold-tone hands. Silver-tone stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and gold pvd) stainless steel band. Quartz movement. 50 meters / 165 feet water resistance. Fixed bezel. Solid caseback. Butterfly clasp. Pull / Push crown. Case size 27 mm x 8 mm. Gucci YA126596 G-Timeless Watch. Watches G-Timeless Female, Adult We aim to show you accurate product information. Manufacturers, suppliers and others provide what you see here, and we have not verified it.