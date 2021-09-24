BD Imports

Guatemala Los Andes

Los Andes is located in the south slopes of Atitlan Volcano, Santa Bárbara municipality, department of Suchitepéquez, GUATEMALA. There are 48 families who live and work at the reserve. Private school and health programs are provided by Los Andes management for the community. The school is focused on quality education achieved through a self-directed learning program where the students' learning is based on activities and experiences in their everyday lives. The program promotes gender equality and oftentimes girls take leadership roles serving as President or Vice President of the school.