Sandine Silky Skin

Gua Sha Scraping Massage Tool

$9.97

Buy Now Review It

💕 NOURISH WARMTH AND LOVING ENERGY – Rose quartz is considered to promote positive energy and diffuse negative emotions. You will instantly feel the calm and soothing effects from a rose quartz face roller session. 💕 100% MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE – Your rose quartz guasha board by SanDine is backed by 100% guarantee that you are fully satisfied with your product or receive your money back. If you are not fully satisfied, simply contact us and we will make sure to make it right 💕 HEART SHAPE – You will receive all natural 100% premium rose quartz stone gua sha board. Approximately 3.15 inch long, 1.97 inch wide, portable and handy. Ultra smooth touch feeling that never hurt your skin. 💕 FUNCTIONAL AND EASY TO USE – The pink stone guasha from Sandine can work wonders on different arias like the neck, face, back of the hand, wrist, shoulders and feet. Offering you the most complete massage therapy in one simple skin care tool Material: 100% Natural Rose Quartz Stone How to use: Take the makeup off your face and neck Wash your face and neck with cleansing lotion and pat dry Start rolling over the desired area horizontally and move around the area 4-5 times. Repeat the same movement 4-5 times vertically and diagonally. Use Medium pressure and upward motions starting from the chin – up. Wash your Rose Quartz gua sha with soap and let it dry For best result, apply Vitamin C serum, Collagen or Hyaluronic acid cream, essential oil or your preferred facial cosmetics Package Contents: 1x – Rose quartz gua sha board for face