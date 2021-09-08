GSI Outdoors

Gsi Outdoors Sierra Dining Set

$123.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outffiters

Product Description Made from lightweight enameled steel with a classic speckled finish, this dining set is a must for campground picnics or dinner at home. Comes with four mugs, bowls and dinner plates so you’re covered for every bit of your meal. Content + Care - Includes 4 mugs, 4 bowls and 4 dinner plates - Enameled steel - Food safe - Dishwasher safe - Oven safe; not microwave safe - Imported Size - Mugs: 12 fl oz - Bowl dimensions: 6”dia - Plate dimensions: 10.5”dia