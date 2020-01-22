Molly Goddard

Griffith Shirred Tulle Dress

$2100.00

At Matches Fashion

Molly Goddard’s penchant for sugar-spun textures is encapsulated by this poetic ivory-white Griffith dress, which was made exclusively for MATCHESFASHION. It’s crafted in the designer’s London studio from gossamer tulle with a shirred bodice and cream velvet ties that form delightful bows at the shoulders and back. Style it with pearl and crystal-embellished accessories for a romantic ensemble which is ideal for a special occasion.