Description
Impact
These beautiful handcrafted canisters are created by local and refugee artisans in Burkina Faso. The bronze interior is hammered, filled and polished by hand before being covered by musk or grey leather and traditionally tanned. Perfect for storing your jewelry or precious pieces, each canister is an artistic addition to any home.
Please note: As these canisters are made of natural materials, each item varies slightly in texture and color. Leather should be cared for with leather care lotion or cream that is wax-free.
Sheep leather, hammered bronze
3"H x 4"D