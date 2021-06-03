Canned Wine Co.

Grenache Rosé 2020 X 3

£15.00

No. 3 Fresh & Fruity A crisp, dry rosé from the Pays d'Oc Meet our new vintage Grenache Rosé delightful pink wine with soft aromas of clementine wild strawberries and butterscotch. Fresh puckering grapefruit acidity, warm pepper spice and juicy orange citrus. The 2020 vintage is best served lightly chilled from the can and enjoyed with friends, or try pairing it with picnic foods like sausage rolls, goat's cheese or prosciutto ham. Santé! Rosé at a glance Size: 250ml | Grape: 100% Grenache | From: Pays d'Oc, France | Alcohol: 12.5% abv | Style: Fresh & Fruity | Vegan Friendly